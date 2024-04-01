Williams County Public Library To Celebrate National Library Week 2024

The Williams County Public Library will be joining libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and by libraries across the country each April.

National Library Week 2024 will run from April 7th through the 13th, with a theme of Ready, Set, Library! Williams County Public Library provides free access to materials such as books, movies, music, audio books, and digital books for all ages.

WCPL also provides many services to the public including free computer and internet access, notary appointments, homebound services, as well as in-person and online programming, and WCPL is fine-free!

To celebrate National Library Week, Williams County Public Library will have a special giveaway. Branches in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, Stryker and West Unity will each have an educational gift basket that children can enter to win, by receiving a ticket/chance to win for each book checked out.

For those who are new to the library, when you sign up for a library card you will automatically receive 10 tickets/chances to win the contest!

The contest will run through National Library Week, with winners being chosen the following week. Each basket is filled with fun and educational items, perfect for summer outdoor fun, family activities, and more!

This year the Solar Eclipse will fall on April 8th, during National Library Week. Solar Eclipse Parties will be held at various WCPL locations throughout the day, for all ages.

The Solar Eclipse Party schedule is as follows: Bryan Main Library at 3:00pm; Edgerton Branch Library at 2:45pm; Stryker Branch Library at 3:15pm; West Unity Branch Library at 2:30pm.

Throughout National Library Week all WCPL locations will be holding FREE programs! Featured programs include “Spoken Word Poetry” at Bryan Main Library on Friday, April 12th at 5:30pm. Register to attend.

The Local History Center will put on the program, “My Grandpa Said: Debunking the Myths of Williams County” on Wednesday, April 10th at 6pm.

Edgerton Branch Library will hold programming for teens on Tuesday, April 9th starting with the “There Will Be Food” program at 3:15pm, followed by “Dungeons & Dragons Club” at 4:30pm. Register to attend D&D Club.

The Edon Branch Library will host a special “Nailed It or Failed It Canvas Art Challenge” for adults on Monday, April 8th at 5pm. Register to attend.

Teens and adults can attend the wildly popular “Beginner Crochet with Kiria” at Pioneer Branch Library on Monday, April 8th at 6pm. Register to attend.

The Stryker Branch Library will hold various “Ready, Set, READ!” programs throughout the week, with a special “Afterschool Day at the Races” for kids at 3:15pm on Tuesday, April 9th.

Make sure to attend the “Family Movie Night” at West Unity Branch Library on Friday, April 12th at 5:30pm. Dinner will be served, and Migration (PG) will be shown. Register to attend.

This is just a small sampling of WCPL programs that will be held throughout National Library Week. For a full list of Williams County Public Library programs, including storytimes, afterschool activities, fitness classes, craft hours, book clubs, and more visit mywcpl.org