Williams County Radio Club Keeps Late Member’s Memory On The Air

PRESS RELEASE – Members of the Williams County Amateur Radio Association (WCARA) have made an enduring tribute to a long-time member and supporter of amateur radio.

Directors of the club came together on Monday night, Aug. 4, 2025, to honor the late David Mohre of Blakeslee, who was well known for helping people in emergency situations.

Mohre was a firefighter for 50 years including serving as the Assistant Fire Chief for the Florence Township Volunteer Fire Department at the time of his death last year, an EMT for 40 years, had worked with Civil Defense/Disaster Services for the county and was an avid supporter of amateur radio.

They noted that when he erected a tower for his communications business close to Bryan, he made sure to include an amateur radio repeater (a transmitter and receiver) along with its antennas.

This allowed the club members and other amateurs to use the repeater to communicate with other ham operators in about a 60-mile radius.

With the members gathered at the base of Mohre’s communications tower, WCARA Vice President Beau Zuver picked up his radio and announced to the people on hand as well as to any amateur radio operators listening that the association was changing the callsign of the repeater to KA8OFE, the one that belonged to Mohre during his life.

“Today we proudly return the callsign KA8OFE to the airwaves, not just as a repeater ID, but as a lasting tribute to a man who gave so much to this club, this community and the hobby of amateur radio,” Zuver said.

“David was more than just a ham—he was a builder, an Elmer, a leader, and a friend. His tower stood tall, not just in steel, but in service,” Zuver noted.

“The repeater you hear now—operating once again under his callsign—sits at the very site he built, maintained, and shared with us all. It is now, and always will be, the KA8OFE repeater.”

“Welcome home, David,” Zuver said with his voice wavering. “Your voice may be silent, but your signal will always live on. Seventh-three-year-old friend. You are missed but never forgotten.”

A memorial plaque of gratitude was presented to Marcia Mohre, David’s wife, who was very appreciative of the recognition for him. The plaque has been mounted on the door of the building at the base of the tower.

WCARA is an ARRL (the National Association for Amateur Radio) affiliated club with a mission statement of serving the community with radio communications.

With initial assistance of direction from ARRL, WCARA began plans for the tribute last year, which included doing the necessary research, making an application to the Federal Communications Commission and receiving their official approval for the callsign change.

Now, as amateur radio operators access the repeater, they will hear the callsign that belonged to Mohre broadcast from the repeater as a reminder of his devotion to the safety and well-being of the community.