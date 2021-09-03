Williams County Safe Communities Releases Williams County Traffic Fatalities Update For Second Quarter

Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Coalition Fatal Data Review reports zero fatal crashes in Williams County for the second quarter of 2021 during the months of April, May and June 2021.

This compares with the second quarter 2020 report of zero fatal crashes during the same time frame. Williams County reports 2 fatal crashes for 2021 with 1 OVI that was also unbelted and 1 Mature Related.

Williams County for YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020 comparison is at +1. This comparison indicates 2021 crash fatalities have increased by one when compared to 2020 for the same time. Information sourced from the Ohio State Highway Patrol website.