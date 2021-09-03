Tiffany Wheeler (1982-2021)

Tiffany G. Wheeler, 38, of Montpelier, passed away on September 2, 2021. She was born on February 20, 1982 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tiffany enjoyed listening to music, dancing and singing. She loved horseback riding and her horse Sundance.

Tiffany is survived by her four children, Desirae (Aaron) Wheeler of Hillsdale, Harley Wheeler of Hillsdale, Kristen Hickman of Pioneer, and Amber Robertson of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Olyvia, Sophia and Audreigh; four siblings, Heather Tirb of Holland, MI, Heidi Pringle of Eaten Rapids, MI, Melissa (Levi) Percy of Waldron and Ronnie Louchart of Hillsdale; longtime boyfriend, Randy Bible of Montpelier; several nieces and nephews, other family and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma L. Leady and twin sister, Christine Louchart.

Visitation for Tiffany will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Harris to officiate. Interment will follow at Waldron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given towards the Go Fund Me organized by Tiffany’s family.

