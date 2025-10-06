Williams County Special Olympics Flag Football Team Advances To State

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WILLIAMS COUNTY FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM … Front Row (left to right): Tom Brown (coach), Ayden Brown, Coebie Brown, Quintin Carpenter, Ava Colbert. Back Row (left to right): Michael DeBona, Douglas Northrup, Justin Yeupell, Adam Bauer, Alex Miller, Parker Colbert, Randy Luke (Head Coach).

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Special Olympics flag football team is celebrating a big victory! On Saturday, September 27, the team won three straight games at the regional tournament, earning the Division 3 Championship title.

With that win, they punched their ticket to the state competition, set for Saturday, October 25, at the Bo Jackson Elite Sports Complex in Hilliard, Ohio.

This year’s regional tournament was especially exciting because it was the first of its kind. In the past, there weren’t enough teams to host a regional event, but this year’s competition at Defiance College brought athletes together from across the area. To qualify for state, teams had to win their division — and Williams County rose to the challenge.

Alongside the team competition, 16 athletes from Williams County, Defiance County and Henry County participated in a flag football skills event.

This event, created by local coordinator Angela Luke, was designed to give beginner athletes the chance to practice key skills, learn the game, and build confidence for future team play. It was a fun and meaningful way to help every athlete grow and feel included.

The excitement and energy from the weekend showed just how much Special Olympics means to the athletes, their families, and the community.

Williams County is proud to cheer on its team as they prepare to compete on the state stage later this month.