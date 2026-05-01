Williams County Township Association Meets With Edon Government Students

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GOVERNMENT IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD … Representatives from the Williams County Township Association met with Aaron Wolfe’s Government class recently to discuss the history and function of Township Government in the state of Ohio. They discussed the roles and responsibilities of Township Trustees, and their commitment to being the government closest to the people, and the government living in your neighborhood. The students were given bulletins with Williams County Township meeting dates and times, along with Trustees’ contact information. Pictured with the students is Bob Short, Chairman of the Williams County Township Association.