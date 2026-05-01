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Sheryl Brown Inducted As Newest Member Of Kiwanis Club Of Bryan

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
WELCOME ABOARD … A new member was inducted into Kiwanis Club of Bryan on April 29, 2026. She is Sheryl Brown who was sponsored by Membership Chair Dr. Shay Pursel. Sheryl is retired after having worked in education serving as a classroom teacher for 24 years and then as a principal for 10 additional years. We are thrilled to have her and are looking forward to working with her. Pictured L to R: Sheryl Brown and Dr. Shay Pursel.

 

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