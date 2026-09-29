Williams County Wildlife Officer Solves Lake La Su An Gravel Theft

State Wildlife Officer Ethan Bingham, assigned to Williams County, recently concluded an investigation into theft at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. A suspect stole gravel from a gravel pile at the wildlife area. Officer Bingham identified and contacted the suspect. The case was presented to the Bryan Municipal Prosecutor, and theft charges were approved. The suspect was arrested on a warrant and was ordered to pay $462 in fines and court costs as well as serve 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended.

During the 2025-26 white-tailed deer hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt D. Smith, assigned to Huron County, received a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) report that a hunter had taken two antlered deer. Officer Smith found that the second buck had been game checked by another individual, and this had occurred in each of the past three deer seasons. The hunter received summonses for failing to game check a deer, taking more than one antlered deer in a license year, and possessing parts of a deer that were taken illegally. Officer Smith also seized five sets of antlers that were later forfeited. The second individual received a summons for using a landowner tag on a deer taken by another and providing false game check information. Together, the suspects paid $1,000 in fines and $680 in court costs. They also received 150 days of jail, suspended, and two years of probation. If you notice any illegal wildlife activity, call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

— Press Release

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