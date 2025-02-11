Williams & Fulton Counties Under Winter Storm Watch

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Williams and Fulton Counties

Residents of Williams and Fulton Counties in Northwest Ohio are advised to prepare for a significant winter storm expected to impact the region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in North Webster, Indiana, has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio, including our local area.

Weather Conditions and Expectations

The approaching storm is predicted to bring a mix of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Areas further northwest are more likely to experience higher snow and sleet accumulations, with total snow amounts ranging from 4 to 7 inches. Closer to US 24, residents can expect a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with snow accumulations likely between 3 to 5 inches and possible ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

Impact on Travel and Commutes

Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous, with the potential for very difficult travel during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Residents are urged to exercise caution and plan accordingly, as roads may become slippery and visibility could be reduced.

Preparation and Safety Measures

As the storm approaches, it’s crucial to monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Residents are encouraged to make necessary preparations, including stocking up on essential supplies, ensuring vehicles are equipped for winter conditions, and staying informed about potential school or business closures.

The Village Reporter will continue to provide updates and coverage on the storm’s progress and its impact on our community. Stay safe and prepared as we navigate this winter weather event together.