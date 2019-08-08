Wolf It Down B-B-Q Celebrates Grand Opening In Lyons

OPEN FOR BUSINESS … Pictured at the ribbon cutting are: Mayor Andrea Gleckler, Tasha Wolf, Council Member John Good, Tanya Lumbrezer (Village Administrator), Tim Suter, Wes Wolf, Beth Wolf, Julie Fenicle, RJ Lumbrezer (Township Trustee), Council Member Mark Bryson.

Wolf It Down B-B-Q celebrated a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday July 26, 2019. Wess Wolf bought his first smoker three years ago. Demand for his food quickly spread. He, along with his wife Beth and daughter Tasha, started operating their food truck last year. Wess is passionate about serving high quality food.

He grew up on the family homestead, which has been an operating farm for 168 years. Most of the meats served at their restaurant has been raised on their farm. They serve whole beef burgers. The burgers include all the best cuts including the porterhouse, filet, ribeye, brisket,etc.

They also serve whole hog sausages that are all of the best cuts of pork. The choice brisket is smoked for 14 hours in the smoker. All of their food is made from scratch. The mac and cheese is made with hand grated cheeses, the cinnamon rolls are rolled out with fresh dough and smoked for a product you will not get anywhere else. The chickens that they use are bought fresh locally and smoked whole for the highest quality pulled chicken. All rubs are pure spice rubs (no anti caking, no msg or color added).

The new restaurant has a walk up window to order and a patio area to sit and enjoy. Wolf It Down is planning to open an inside sit down area next year. Wolf It Down is a family business from Wess’ grandma Minnie’s recipe cards in the kitchen (which includes a 100 year old family recipe for hamloaf) to daughter Tasha’s homemade barbeque sauce that can be purchased by the quart. Their sons, Austin, Clayton and Elijah along with their families are also involved with raising the hogs for the pulled pork and sausages. Breads are baked fresh to order four times weekly and brought in by Wess’ mom and dad.

Wes has been BQE and PQE certified. He learned about barbeque from Jack and John Lugbil. They spent five years teaching Wess about meat processing, smoking and barbeque. He gets emotional when talking about the Village of Lyons. He says “The whole village has been terrific to work with. The local business owners have been amazing. We want to bring something different and unique to bring people to Lyons.” He is passionate about bringing people to the area to see the Village of Lyons. They want to be the kind of place that makes the kind of food that people travel for.

The restaurant is open Thursday & Friday 11-7, Saturday 6am – 7 (breakfast served on Saturdays). They also have fresh whole beef burger and whole hog sausage available for purchase to take home for your grill!

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.