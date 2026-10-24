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YORK TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Approves Five-Year EMS Contract With Fulton County

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The York Township trustees held their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 14. The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Jon Gillen reported that the township received one fire truck bid from Herb Fire for $179,800.

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