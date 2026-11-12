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Youth Soccer Revival In Swanton Pays Off With League Title, Toledo Cup Win

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REVIVING THE PROGRAM Coming from a soccer background, Ronnie Rico definitely wanted to bring back a highly competitive youth boys soccer program in Swanton, which had been nonexistent for nearly 15 years.

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