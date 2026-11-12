Fayette JH Runner Abigail Bird Wins Girls BBC Cross Country Championship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BBC CHAMP … Fayette seventh grader Abigail Bird (center) ran a time of 13:32 to win the girls BBC cross country championship at Harrison Lake State Park on Oct. 17, 2026. “Abigail dual sported all year long with volleyball,” said Fayette coach Bryan Stambaugh. “She came a long way over the season…from the shy, unsure of her abilities 7th grade girl to a young lady who found her confidence along the way…driving her to want to win BBC.” Abigail’s younger sister Shelby also placed first, winning the mini-miler race to start the day. “Shelby will be a huge addition to the JH team next year,” added Stambaugh. “She’s that gritty, gutsy kid that you know will always give you 100. She’s battled the boys on her team all season and it paid off big dividends.”