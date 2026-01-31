Youth Sports In Bryan Receive $7,500 In Foundation Grants

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SUPPORTING YOUTH SPORTS … The Bryan Youth Activities Fund, held at the Bryan Area Foundation, awarded $7,500 in grants to various Bryan, Ohio, youth sports groups. Each program recipient will use the money for their diverse athletic needs, ultimately allowing more local children to participate in that sport and instill in all competitors the value of teamwork, healthy lifestyles, leadership, and determination. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Swim Team Association representative Nichole Wallace, Bryan Girls’ Softball Association representative Brett Cordy, Bryan Soccer Association representative Brian Roehrig, Bryan Baseball Association representative Jeff Inselmann, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Bryan Little Bears Football Program representative Nathan Keel, and Bryan Youth Basketball representative Casey Spitnale.