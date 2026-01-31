Bryan High School Esports Results For Week Eight & Nine

Fortnite – Bryan’s Club A and Club B team remain middle of the pack in their respective divisions for Fortnite trios 16th and 14th position, respectively.

Smash Bros. Ultimate – (2-4 on the season) – Bye week followed by a school closure held our season as is.

Mario Kart 8 – (3-4 on the season)

Bryan’s Mario Kart crew fell to Centerville and Maumee.

vs. Centerville (53-103 & 66-90) – Racing in round 1: Oliver Weber, Bailey Sines, Tim Lakes, and Jason Jinks. Racing in round 2: Trae Krebs, Nole Carpenter, Tim Lakes, and Oliver Weber.

vs. Maumee (63-93 & 72-84) – Racing in round 1: Oliver Weber, Bailey Sines, Tim Lakes, and Jason Jinks. Racing in round 2: Trae Krebs, Nole Carpenter, Philip Berry, and Oliver Weber.

You can check out our gameplay streams on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@_BHS_Esports

All three teams will be back in action this week for their final week of the season with match starting times around 3:50 p.m.