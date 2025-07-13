Zack Mitchell, Tyler Nicely Celebrate Birthday Race In Summer Nationals Victory Lane At Oakshade Raceway

ZACK MITCHELL

Zack Mitchell Wins Birthday Race For Third Career Hell Tour Win

PRESS RELEASE – WAUSEON, OH (July 12, 2025) – Zack Mitchell’s Week 5 has shown immediate success with the Coltman Farms Racing crew as he drove towards his first staple DIRTcar Summer National Late Models win in his fifth career start.

The Enoree, SC driver dominated the front at Oakshade Raceway after setting the night’s Quick Time, won his Heat race, and drove to his third flag-to-flag win with the Hell Tour.

Mitchell began the 40-lap Feature as the polesitter and took the conductor’s role, with Trey Mills in second and 2025 overall title contender Tyler Erb in third place.

While the Palmetto State driver continued to show the way, lapped traffic put his lead in jeopardy as Mills and Erb tightened the gap down to 0.4 seconds. Mitchell‘s No. 57 Longhorn Chassis had to muscle through the cars by forcing them up the racetrack to stop the other two from making a pass.

When the second pack of lapped cars approached the leaders, Mitchell took the risk of going to the middle line and kept his Late Model stuck to the line while Mills followed behind.

Though Erb was comfortably in third place through the majority of the 40-lap Feature, he had a second battle on his hands as overall points leader Jason Feger worked up into the top five after starting in 10th place to chase down the leaders.

When the caution waved with three laps to go, Feger sat in fifth as he strategized a last-gasp opportunity to keep Erb at bay for the win and a wider points gap in his favor.

Feger drove up to the cushion as the green flag waved while the field stayed at the bottom of the track. Entering Turn 1, Erb slipped up into Feger’s line as the two made contact through Turn 2.

Erb spun to the bottom of the track and collected fourth-place Colten Burdette in the process. The moment ended the Texan’s hopes of a prime points night in the Hell Tour’s penultimate event.

Erb and Burdette’s incident gifted the Bloomington, IL driver third-place positioning ahead of the final restart of the race. Mitchell ran away from Mills as he got to celebrate his first Birthday Race triumph.

“I was just trying to stay pinned around that bottom,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t know where Trey was, but I’m sure he was right up there on me, and I appreciate him racing me clean.”

“Car was phenomenal. I couldn’t get through that hole down (in Turn 1) the last few laps. But, it feels good to get another win, and hopefully we can get another one around our week off.”

Feger’s finish helped gift the No. 25 a 90-point lead, with Erb finishing in 20th place. With the Jacksonville, FL teenager of Mills finishing second, he retains the Week 5 points lead over Mitchell by 11 points, leaving Saturday night at Oakshade.

Feature (40 Laps): 1. 57-Zack Mitchell[1]; 2. 14JR-Trey Mills[2]; 3. 25F-Jason Feger[10]; 4. 55-Eli Johnson[3]; 5. 75-Dillon McCowan[8]; 6. 91-Rusty Schlenk[12]; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[7]; 8. 46-Colin Shipley[16]; 9. 17SS-Brenden Smith[9]; 10. 31M-Tyler Millwood[19]; 11. 5-Mark Whitener[14]; 12. 06-Jake Rendel[20]; 13. 17SR-Brody Smith[13]; 14. 71R-Rod Conley[15]; 15. 75M-Dusty Moore[24]; 16. 57K-Steve Kester[21]; 17. 53L-Colten Burdette[4]; 18. 18B-Chase Burda[18]; 19. 51-Devin Shiels[6]; 20. 1-Tyler Erb[5]; 21. 8-Rob Anderzack[23]; 22. (DNF) 29-Christian Hanger[22]; 23. (DNF) 38-Thomas Hunziker[17]; 24. (DNF) 3M-Matt Miller[11]

TYLER NICELY

Tyler Nicely Takes Summit Modified Nationals Points Lead, Seventh Win Of 2025

WAUSEON, OH (July 12, 2025) – Tyler Nicely is back on top. The 2023 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals champ orchestrated the night at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night as he flew to his seventh win of the tour in 2025.

The Owensboro, KY native got the 25-lap Feature started from the Pole Position as Thursday winner Michael Ledford ran behind in second place.

When Nicely began to set the pace around the 3/8-mile track around the bottom lane, Ledford kept Nicely within a one-second gap as the two drivers expanded their distance away from third-place Daniel Adam to over eight seconds.

When Nicely approached the lap traffic ahead of him, he did not feel any pressure from Ledford as he managed to drive towards the middle lane and use it to pass the lappers around him.

Ledford attempted a final charge towards Nicely as the checkered flag was in sight, but he could not stop Nicely from scoring the 18th win of his Summit Modified Nationals career, and his first Birthday Race triumph.

His dominant night at Oakshade gave him the points lead by 26 points over Trevor Neville heading into the final three tour races of 2025.

“Business as always,” Nicely said. “I’ve been saying we got a good group of guys with me. Just go over this thing, make sure nothing’s gonna fall off tomorrow. We’re all having a blast out here, going up and down the road with (Tyler Erb) is fun.”

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 25-Tyler Nicely[1]; 2. 4-Michael Ledford[3]; 3. 75-Daniel Adam[2]; 4. 43-Mark Anderson[4]; 5. 14-Dalton Lane[8]; 6. 21C-Drew Charlson[5]; 7. 60-Shannon Fisk[7]; 8. 42-Nate Young[11]; 9. 74M-Manix Furqueron[9]; 10. B4U-Brad Eitniear[6]; 11. 12M-John McClure[13]; 12. 14T-Mario Toniolo[10]; 13. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[12]; 14. 23B-Ethan Boomsma[14]; 15. 313-Clayton Smith[16]; 16. 74D-Craig Dippman[19]; 17. 09-Dan Price[17]; 18. 21-Roger South[15]; 19. 31J-Ray Jackson[18]; 20. (DNS) 52-John Haynes