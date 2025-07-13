Larry Desgrange (1941 – 2025)

Larry Bernard Desgrange, age 84, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, July 7, 2025. He was born on April 25, 1941, in Saginaw Michigan to Bernard and Florence (Gallagher) Desgrange.

Larry worked for the State of Ohio, until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of the Delta Eagles 2597 and a proud member to the NRA.

Larry is survived by his children, Jody (Douglas) Layman, Jan Gaylord, David Desgrange, Stacy Mosetti, Kristen Reid, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was also blessed by his very special friends, Teresa Mack, Annie & Lyle Favorite and Barbie Mino.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons Richard and Stephen Desgrange, grandson Jordan Desgrange and his brothers, Charles and Stephen Desgrange.

Larry lived a very full life and was loved by all. His sense of humor and love for politics kept us on our toes. Fly high dad, you now have earned your wings.

A celebration of life is being planned for some time in August at the Delta Eagles.