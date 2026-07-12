Zeke McKenzie Gets Third Career Summit Modifieds Win At Oakshade

PHOTO BY TIM HUNT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SUMMER MODIFIEDS WINNER … Zeke McKenzie.

WAUSEON (July 11, 2026) – While others have flashed speed on occasion, Zeke McKenzie has been a model of consistency with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals this summer.

On Saturday night, that consistency turned into a win at Oakshade Raceway.

McKenzie has been a familiar face with the Summit Modifieds in 2026, logging 17 starts — most of any competitor. Now in the final full week of competition, the Claypool, Indiana, driver has yet to finish outside the top 10. That consistency has put him in position for wins and the season points championship.

“When you run in the top five and get podiums, the wins are going to come,” McKenzie said. “I know we don’t have the wins but they’re definitely coming the rest of the year, and I feel our cars are good enough to win almost every night, we just have to put more nights together.”

The beginning of the main event kicked off with the front row of Jerry Bowersock and Drew Charlson tangling in Turn 3, ending both their chances for victory. This moved McKenzie and Matthew Baker to the front row in a brand-new race up front for the restart.

Baker led the field into Turn 1 on the restart, but McKenzie found traction in the middle of Turns 1 and 2, got around the Baker No. B5 and began to pull away.

A Lap 14 caution bunched the field up and took McKenzie out of lap traffic, allowing him to set sail out front for the rest of the race. He crossed under the checkered flag unchallenged to secure his third career Summit Modified victory, continuing a dream season for the No. 24 team.

“We started out planning on only doing the first week to help some customers and we ran really good,” McKenzie said. “We actually had to go find a little help to do the whole thing because it just wasn’t on our schedule. Tonight, we saw guys not be forgiving and I was just fortunate enough to not get into them.”

Matthew Baker was second, Dillon Nusbaum was third, John McClure finished fourth, and Dylan Woodling finished fifth.

RESULTS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24-Zeke McKenzie[4]; 2. B5-Matthew Baker[3]; 3. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum[5]; 4. 12M-John McClure[7]; 5. 3W-Dylan Woodling[14]; 6. 14-Dalton Lane[12]; 7. 22T-Tony Anderson[10]; 8. 60-Shannon Fisk[6]; 9. 13M-Mitchell Opatik[9]; 10. 25L-Josh Lolmaugh[16]; 11. 52-Weasel Phlipot[18]; 12. 9R-Garrett Rons[20]; 13. 8C-Corey Bevard[21]; 14. 17J-Jarrod Klay[17]; 15. 87Z-George Zieman[13]; 16. 4-Logan Beckwith IV[11]; 17. 25M-Brian Mcfeeters[22]; 18. 1A-Andrew Hollister[19]; 19. T23-John Toppozini[15]; 20. (DNF) 5X-Jerry Bowersock[1]; 21. (DNF) 21C-Drew Charlson[2]; 22. (DNF) 16-Jeff Koz[8]