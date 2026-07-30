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Thursday, July 30
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High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, July 30, 2026

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BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Delta/Pettisville/Swanton/Wauseon @ Central Catholic Invitational 8:30am
BBC vs. GMC Challenge 10am (@ Pond-A-River GC)

 

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