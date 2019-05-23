Wauseon Man Sentenced For Drug Possession

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on May 22, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Isaiah D. Solomon, age 20, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about September 4, 2018, Mr. Solomon possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Solomon to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Solomon to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed at A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew. Mr. Solomon received credit for 134 days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result In Mr. Solomon sewing 11 months in prison.

