$10,000 In Cash Up For Grabs In F&M Bank’s “The Great Briefcase Hunt

PRESS RELEASE – F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), is inviting the community to put on their detective hats for a high-stakes summer challenge, $5,000 for a lucky hunter and $5,000 for a local charity.

The Great Briefcase Hunt kicked off Monday, August 18, 2025, and dares residents across the F&M footprint to follow a series of weekly clues leading to a hidden briefcase in a local park.

“It’s time to join the hunt,” said Amy Cover, Chief Marketing Officer at F&M Bank. “We are creating an adventure that sparks excitement, brings people outside, connects neighbors, and delivers a huge ‘wow’ moment when that briefcase is finally found. With $10,000 on the line, the anticipation is electric.”

The story follows Freddie Money, F&M’s beloved mascot, who has lost his briefcase and needs the community’s help to track it down. The first clue was released at all local F&M Bank branches on Monday, August 18th.

New clues will drop each week until the briefcase is discovered. No purchase is necessary to participate. Visit www.fm.bank/locations to find your closest F&M location.

For more information and complete contest rules, visit www.fm.bank/great-briefcase-hunt and be sure to follow along on social media to know when the new clues are live. Go to F&M Bank on Facebook [@fmbank1] or Instagram [@fmstatebank] to join the fun.