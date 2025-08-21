Close Menu
Friday, August 22
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For August 21st

Updated:

VOLLEYBALL

Hilltop 3, Edon 1
Edgerton 3, North Central 0
Swanton 3, Delta 0
Continental 3, Fayette 0
Stryker 3, Montpelier 0
Ayersville 3, Archbold 2
Wauseon 3, Hicksville 0
Fairview 3, Bryan 1
Evergreen 3, Ottawa Hills 2

BOYS GOLF

Wauseon 164, Fairview 183, Edgerton 207
Evergreen 182, Northwood 230
Hilltop 169, Edon 237
Stryker 171, Fayette 173
Montpelier 150, Holgate 185
Pettisville 143, North Central 196

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 188, Antwerp 257
Archbold 184, Swanton 233, Edgerton 246

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 9, Wauseon 0
Delta 12, Swanton 0
Evergreen 4, Liberty Center 4
Toledo St. Ursula 2, Bryan 0

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 1, Pettisville 0
Swanton 4, Toledo Whitmer 0


GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 4, Wauseon 1

 

