18 Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on June 14 and returned indictments against 18 individuals including Jonathon G. Standish, who faces a 45-count indictment of sex-related crimes (see related post).

Others indicted included:

Cameron J. Black, 23, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Trespass in a Habitation, each a fourth-degree felony. Black is accused of trespassing in permanent or temporary habitations on or about May 21 and May 27.

Gary D. Bleikamp, 36, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Bleikamp is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about June 1, after having been previously convicted of a domestic violence charge by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Jamie M. Collins, 42, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Possession of Marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Having Weapons while Under Disability, a third-degree felony. Collins is accused of cultivating and possessing marijuana on or about April 20 as well as carrying or using a firearm while dependent on a drug of dependence on the same date.

Brandon J. Curl, 37, of Edgerton was indicted on total of five counts including three counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Furnishing to Underage Persons, a first-degree misdemeanor. Curl is charged with furnishing marijuana to a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year old on or about February 6; allowing drug abuse on property under his control on or about February 28; and furnishing intoxicating liquor to underage persons on or about February 28.

Nathanial L. Fuller, 36, of Bryan was indicted on a total of four counts including three counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony, and one count of Menacing by Stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about June 3, when Fuller is accused of unlawfully threatening Bryan Police Department Sergeant Jeremy Viers and Judge Kent North as well Williams County Deputy Sheriff Michelle Jacob, who Fuller is additionally charged with stalking.

Danial J. Gipple, 34, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of Complicity to Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a third-degree felony, and one count of Complicity to Breaking and Entering. Gipple is accused of acting with culpability required to carry out the commissions of the offenses charged against Rodney L. Tingle.

Anthony W. Hale, 45, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Sexual Imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, and one count of Rape, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that Hale engaged in sexual contact with a fifteen-year-old between the approximate dates of November 23 and November 26, 2020 as well as nine year old on or about the dates of May 14 and May 15, 2022. Specifications are attached to the Rape count noting that victim was less than ten years as well as the Grand Jurors have found and specify that Hale is a sexually violent predator.

Christopher J. Hug, 35, of Edon was indicted on two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. Hug is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to and EMT as well as a Bryan Police Officer on or about January 14.

Joshua A. Hutchison, 30, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony; one count of Criminal Trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Resisting Arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about June 3, when Hutchison is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine, trespassing on land posted as private, and resisting arrest.

Charles A. Landers, 36, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a third-degree felony. Landers is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and fentanyl on or about May 25.

Jessica A. Lenz, 26, of Williams County was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lenz is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 3.

Luron McCrary Jr., 28, of Indianapolis, Indiana was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. McCrary is accused of transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or any passenger on or about May 20.

Judy A. Moore, 58, of Wolcottville, Indiana was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Moore is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony offense.

Clinton E. Oberlin, 40, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one third-degree and one fifth-degree felony. Oberlin is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 3 and May 17.

Scott E. Oberlin, 20, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Having Weapons while Under Disability, a third-degree felony. Oberlin is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 20 as well as carrying a firearm after having been convicted of a previous drug offense by the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Rodney L. Tingle, 59, of Montpelier was indicted for Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a third-degree felony, and Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony. Tingle is accused of stealing $10,000 in steel beams from an elderly adult as well as trespassing with the purpose of committing a felony on or about May 16.

Glenn D. Walker, 32, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Telecommunications Harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about May 14, when Ward is accused of engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused distress to another after having been previously convicted of a Domestic Violence charge in the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Ward is additionally charged with using telecommunications to harass a female victim who had previously made known her desire to receive no such communication.