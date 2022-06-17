Summer Baseball Scores & Summaries

Facebook

June 13th,2022

ACME

North Central 18 Stryker 0 (4 innings)

North Central 7 Stryker 0

STRYKER – The Eagles collected 21 hits on the night and scored 25 runs as they got a pair of shutout wins at Stryker. In game one, Joey Burt homered twice and Connor Gendron went deep as they each tallied five RBIs on the night in the win for the Eagles.

Ethan Beard tossed a four inning one-hitter to take the win on the mound. Game two featured a fast start by North Central as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings to get the victory.

All of North Central’s five hits were singles with Joey Burt and Quin Burt each plating two runs.

N. CENTRAL 357 3 – 18 16 1

STRYKER 00 00 – 0 1 4

Records: North Central 2-4, Stryker 0-3

WINNING PITCHER: Beard (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: W. Donovan (2 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Meyers

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) J. Burt-2 home runs, single, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Gendron-home run, triple, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Beard-double, single, 3 runs; Douglass-double, single, RBI, 2 runs; Miller-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Smeltzer-single, 2 RBIs; Meyers-2 singles; Shockley-2 singles, 2 runs; (Stryker)-1 single

N. CENTRAL 240 000 1 – 7 5 2

STRYKER 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Records: North Central 3-4, Stryker 0-4

WINNING PITCHER: Moore (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Hicks

LOSING PITCHER: Wickerham (6 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 7 earned, 5 strikeouts, 9 walks) OTHER: LaBo

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Q. Burt-2 runs; J. Burt-single, RBI, 2 runs; (Stryker)-2 singles

Tinora 7 Archbold 2

ARCHBOLD – A four spot in the fourth inning propelled Tinora to a 7-2 win at Archbold. The Bluestreaks, who out hit the rams 7-6, were topped at the dish by Charlie Jones with two singles in the setback.

TINORA 001 402 0 – 7 6 2

ARCHBOLD 000 010 1 – 2 7 5

Records: Archbold 2-5

WINNING PITCHER: Plassman (7 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: Short (3.2 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Burrowes, Valentine

LEADING HITTERS: (Tinora) Moser-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Harris-2 singles; Dumire-2 runs; (Archbold) Baun-double; Jones-2 singles

OTHER SCORES:

Defiance d. Bryan 12-4

Bryan d. Defiance 4-3

Montpelier d. Hilltop 17-4

Montpelier d. Hilltop 5-4

Hicksville d. Edon 9-4

Hicksville d. Edon 3-0

Patrick Henry d. Swanton 17-5

Wauseon d. Pettisville 13-0 (5 innings)

Edgerton d. Ayersville 7-3

Ayersville d. Edgerton 3-0

June 14th, 2022

AMERICAN LEGION

Napoleon 9 Lancaster 7 (11 innings)

Lancaster 9 Napoleon 5

LANCASTER – The River Bandits of Napoleon Post 180 needed 11 innings to win the opener (9-7) before falling in game two (9-5) for their first loss of the season.

Napoleon scored six runs in the fourth to erase a 4-1 deficit before Lancaster answered with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie the game.

Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) provided the winning runs in the 11th frame with a two-run shot. Rubenstein recorded three RBIs in the game and Nolan Schafer (Tinora) led the River Bandits in hits with three singles.

A bad start doomed Napoleon in the nightcap as Lancaster used a three-run first and four runs in the second to take an early 7-0 advantage.

DJ Newman (Archbold), Mark Butler (Defiance), and Chase Clark (Antwerp) had two hits apiece for the River Bandits.

NAPOLEON 100 600 000 02 – 9 14 3

LANCASTER 202 120 000 00 – 7 13 2

Records: Napoleon 9-0

WINNING PITCHER: Adkins (6.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks) OTHER: Liffick, Bok

LOSING PITCHER: Sethna (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 6 strikeouts, o walks) OTHER: Schorr, Goetz

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Rubinstein-home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Newman-double, single; Yahraus-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Deckrosh-double, single, 2 RBIs; Schafer-3 singles, RBI; Woods-2 singles, 2 runs

NAPOLEON 002 300 0 – 5 11 3

LANCASTER 341 010 x – 9 5 0

Records: Napoleon 9-1

WINNING PITCHER: Hoffman (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Mendenhall

LOSING PITCHER: Schmeltz (1 inning, 2 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks) OTHER: Bok, Robinson

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Newman-2 singles, 2 runs; Butler-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Rubinstein-double; Yahraus-double, RBI; Clark-2 singles

June 15th, 2022

AMERICAN LEGION

Napoleon 10 Sidney 4

SIDNEY – Napoleon bounced back from their first loss of the summer led by a solo home run by DJ Newman (Archbold) and three singles from Wade Liffick (Defiance).

Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) and Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) had two hits each for the River Bandits who totaled 12 hits in the game.

NAPOLEON 204 022 0 – 10 12 1

SIDNEY 003 000 1 – 4 6 5

Records: Napoleon 10-1

WINNING PITCHER: Newman (2.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Rubinstein

LOSING PITCHER: Sauders (4 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Kiehl

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Newman-home run, RBI, 3 runs; Yahraus-2 singles, 3 runs; Deckrosh-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Liffick-3 singles, 2 RBIs; Adkins-2 singles; Butler-double, RBI; (Sidney) Sanders-home run, 2 RBIs; Roberts-double, single; Regula-2 singles

ACME

Bryan d. Swanton 7-6

YOUTH

North Central 8U (1) d. North Central 8U (2) 12-11