180th Fighter Wing Holds Change Of Command Ceremony

(PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHANGE OF COMMAND … U.S. Air Force Col. Curtis Voltz, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, receives the 180FW flag from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Francisco Dominguez, Deputy Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, signifying his assumption of command of the unit, during a change of command ceremony in Swanton, Ohio, April 5, 2025. During the ceremony, outgoing 180FW commander, Col. Chad Holesko, relinquished command to Col. Voltz.

(PRESS RELEASE) – Col. Curtis W. Voltz assumed command of the 180th Fighter Wing from Col. Chad E. Holesko in a ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Francisco Dominguez, Deputy Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, preside over the ceremony.

Col. Curtis W. Voltz is Deputy Commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, located at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Swanton, Ohio.

The 180th Fighter Wing is comprised of the Operations Group (F-16 Block 42), Maintenance Group, Mission Support Group and Medical Group.

As Deputy Commander for an Aerospace Expeditionary Force tasked wing, he assists the Wing Commander to ensure it provides for America; to include protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our communities.

Col. Voltz entered the Air National Guard in May 1996 and then attended Weapons Load technical training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, graduating in December 1996. He was assigned to the Weapons Load Section of the 180th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

After completing his bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University, December of 2000, he was commissioned through the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson ANGB, Tenn., in November 2005.

Following the completion of undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin AFB, Texas in 2007 and F-16 training at Luke AFB, Ariz. in 2008, he was assigned to the 112th Fighter Squadron at Toledo ANGB, Ohio.

While assigned to the 112th Fighter Squadron he attended Instructor Pilot Upgrade training at Tucson ANGB, Ariz. in October 2011.

Following the instructor course, he became the Assistant Chief of Weapons and Tactics and attended the U.S. Air Force Weapons School in 2014, at Nellis AFB, Nev.

He was the 112th Fighter Squadron Director of Operations and then served as the 180th Operations Support Squadron Commander, before becoming the 180th Maintenance Group Commander. Prior to assuming his current position, Col. Voltz was assigned as the 180th Operations Group Commander.

EDUCATION

2000 Bachelor of Science, Aeronautical and Aviation Technology, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio; 2002 Airman Leadership School, Maxwell AFB, Ala., by correspondence; 2012 Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB, Ala., by correspondence; 2014 U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Nellis AFB, Nev.; 2019 Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala., by correspondence; 2022 Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Ala., by correspondence

ASSIGNMENTS

-May 1996-Nov. 2005, Aircraft Ordinance System Load Crew Member, Toledo ANGB Swanton, Ohio.

-Dec. 2005-March 2006, student, Undergraduate Pilot Training, Laughlin AFB, Texas.

-March 2006-May 2006, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Sheppard AFB, Texas.

-June 2007-May 2008, F-16 Fighter Training Unit, Luke AFB, Ariz.

-May 2008-Feb. 2011, F-16CM Pilot, 112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo ANGB, Ohio.

-Feb. 2011-June 2014, Assistant Chief Weapons and Tactics, 112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo ANGB, Ohio.

-June 2014-April 2019, Chief Weapons Tactics, Instructor Pilot, 112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo ANGB, Ohio.

-April 2019-Dec. 2020, Director of Operations, 112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo ANGB Swanton, Ohio.

-Dec. 2020-Oct. 2022, Commander, 180th Operations Support Squadron, Toledo ANGB, Swanton, Ohio.

-Oct. 2022-Sept. 2023, Commander, 180th Maintenance Group, Toledo ANGB, Swanton, Ohio.

-Sept. 2023-Dec. 2024, Commander, 180th Operations Group, Toledo ANGB, Swanton, Ohio.

-Dec. 2024-Present, Deputy Commander, 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo ANGB, Swanton, Ohio.

FLIGHT INFORMATION

Rating: Command Pilot

Flight Hours: More than 2,300

Aircraft Flown: T-6, T-38C, AT38C, F-16C/D, F-16CG/DG, F-16CJ/DJ, F-16CM

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters- Air Medal with two “C” devices and one oak leaf cluster; Air and Space Commendation Medal

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

-Second Lieutenant Nov. 18, 2005

-First Lieutenant Non. 18, 2007

-Captain Nov. 18, 2009 Major Nov 18, 2013

-Lieutenant Colonel March 7, 2019 Colonel Jan. 31, 2024

(Current as of Jan 2025)