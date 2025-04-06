Montpelier Schools Receive Grant For Skilled Trades Program

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GRANT MONEY … Congratulations to the Montpelier Exempted Village Schools for receiving a $4,000 grant from the Montpelier Area Foundation to support the Skilled Trades program. Established in 2018, this course assists students entering the skilled trade profession with scholarships to secondary skilled trade schools, a small starter tool kit, recognition of outstanding scholars with year-end awards, and purchasing tools and equipment needed for the program’s classroom. This year’s $4,000 grant will provide three gold and two silver scholarships enabling students going into the workforce to receive an 8-piece or 6-piece drill set and a bag with tools. Pictured program participants are left to right, Trinity Lane, Taylor Curtis, Kailyn Tomaszewski, Caddisy Chamberlain, Ashlyn Harter, instructor Bernie Davis, Brandon Clark, Carter Meek, Carzin Bell, Tyler Plourde, Andrew Vaccaro, Kaden Clark, Toby Champion, and Noah Sauceda.