180th Fighter Wing To Host Second Annual Stinger 5K

(Swanton, Ohio) – The 180th Fighter Wing is hosting the 2nd annual Stinger 5K Run/Walk event at the 180th Fighter Wing, Sept. 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.

This one-of-a-kind event features a route that includes a start/finish at the 9/11 Memorial, running past the fighter wing flightline, down the taxiway and runway.

This exclusive 5K run/walk is hosted by the 180th Fighter Wing Top 3 Council and Dave’s Running.

For more information or to register, visit: Stinger 5K at the 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo – Run the 419 (runtoledo.com