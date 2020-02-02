2019-2020 Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

DIVISION II PAULDING DISTRICT

At MILLER CITY HS

2/22/20-Wauseon vs. Bryan @ 8pm (winner advances to District Semifinals)

DIVISION III ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HS

2/18/20-Evergreen vs. Elmwood @ 7pm (winner plays Archbold on 2/22/20 in Sectional Final @ 6:15pm)

2/19/20-Liberty Center vs. Montpelier @ 6:15pm (winner plays in Sectional Final on 2/22/20 against winner of Delta/Genoa @ 8pm)

2/19/2-Delta vs. Genoa @ 8pm (winner plays in Sectional Final on 2/22/20 against winner of LC/Montpelier @ 8pm)

AT BOWLING GREEN HS

2/22/20-Swanton vs. winner of Northwood/Otsego in Sectional Final @ 8pm

DIVISION IV DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HS

2/18/20-Hilltop vs. Lincolnview @ 7pm (winner plays Ottoville on 2/22/20 in Sectional Final @ 6:15pm)

2/19/20-Edon vs. Edgerton @ Paulding HS 6:15pm (winner plays on 2/22/20 in Sectional Final against winner of Crestview/Ayersville)

AT BRYAN HS

2/18/20-Fayette vs. Antwerp @ 6:15pm (winner plays Stryker on 2/22/20 in Sectional Final @ 6:15pm)

2/18/20-Pettisville vs. North Central @ 8pm (winner plays Wayne Trace on 2/22/20 in Sectional Final @ 8:15pm)