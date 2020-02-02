Scott Sickmiller (1967-2020)

Scott Arnold Sickmiller, 52, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in Bryan, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 1967, to Arnold and Marilyn (Kryling) Sickmiller. Scott married Teresa Ann Witte on Feb. 15, 1997, in St. Augustine, Florida.

Scott was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He liked to fish and golf when he could get outside; otherwise there was always time for video games and movies. Scott loved sports and enjoyed coaching, even if at times it was from the bleachers.

He was THE BBQ Grill Master and enjoyed creating those special family moments.

Scott is survived by his wife, Teresa; son, Brandon; daughters, Hannah, Erica and Olivia; father, Arnold (Debbie); brother, Mark; mother and father-in-law, Robert (LaDonna) Witte; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim (Lisa) Witte and Rhonda (Kevin) Ripke, Doug Witte, Matt Witte, Catherine (Brian) Elling and Christine (Nathan) Espinoza; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn, and stepfather, Jake Kennedy.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with an hour of visitation prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Youth Ministry. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.