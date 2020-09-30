2020 Hilltop Homecoming Celebrated

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF

The 58th annual Hilltop Homecoming held September 18 was held with current class members, past rotalty and school alumni watching either live and virtually.

The 2020 Homecoming court was selected as follows…

Freshman attendant, Joscelyn Layman, and her escort, Raace Haynes. Joscelyn is the daughter of Troy and Brittnee Layman & Amanda and Matt Lennard. Joscelyn is involved in volleyball, softball, FFA, student council, 4-H, and she serves as president the Hillsdale County Junior Livestock Committee. Joscelyn’s future plans include attending Michigan State University to become a large animal veterinarian or a livestock nutritionist. Short term, though, she’d like to get that knee brace off!

Raace is the son of Ryan and Amanda Beck and Ron Haynes. He is involved basketball and baseball. His future plans are to take one day at a time and to do right by God as he follows his morals and values.

Sophomore attendant, Annika Wright, and her escort, Tyzon Pelfrey. Annika is the daughter of Ron and Krista Wright and Kari and Eric Napier. Annika is active in basketball and track. Her future plans include attending college at an out of state college. She is not yet sure of her major.

Tyzon is the son of Kevin Pelfrey and Melissa Hoefs. In school, he is involved in football and track. His future plans include joining the Marines.

Junior attendant, Kacy Connolly, and her escort, Hunter Leupp. Kacy is the daughter of Brian and Karen Connolly. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Her future plans include graduating from Medical school to work in the field of Dermatology.

Hunter is the son of AJ and Jackie Brown. As a junior of Hilltop, Hunter is involved in football, track, FFA, and Student Council. His future plans include attending college to earn a degree in animal science and to then work in the agricultural field.

Senior attendant, Taryn Grant, and her escort, Ethan Varney. Taryn is the daughter of Nicki Grant, Lewis and Kristina Grant, and Raymond Grubbs. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Student Council, yearbook, and youth group. Her future plans include attending college at Northwest State Community College and majoring in nursing.

Ethan is the son of Mike Varney and Tammy Reger. While in school, Ethan has participated in football and baseball. His future plans include getting a job in construction, getting a house with “Griffdog,” and possibly joining the law enforcement program when he turns 21.

2020 Homecoming Queen, Miss Kodi Brenner, and Homecoming King, Mr. Connor Schlosser. Kodi is the daughter of Derek and Kasey Brenner. While a student, she has been involved in softball for 4 years, basketball for 4 years, volleyball for 3 years, travel softball for 7 years, FFA Treasurer for 3 years, Class treasurer for 3 years, and National Honor Society for 2 year. Her future plans include attending college and double majoring in sports management and marketing to enter the workforce as an event coordinator at the collegiate level. She also plans to continue her softball career after high school.

Connor is the son of Andy and Emily Schlosser. He is involved in football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, and he serves as the Senior Class President. In the future, Connor hopes to attend college, and- while in college, to join the Army ROTC program and serve in the military. After his service, he hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Crowning Kodi as the new queen is last year’s queen, Kendall Roth, and last year’s king, Blake Funkhouser. Kendall is enrolled as a student at Bowling Green State University, where she is currently majoring in Business, and minoring in International Business. Blake is a student at Northwest State Community College, where he is majoring in Radiological Imaging.