Delta High School Crowns 2020 Homecoming Queen

PHOTOS BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF

By: Bill O’Connell

Delta High School celebrated Homecoming Night before their football game against their NWOAL rival Swanton Bulldogs and crowned Ella Ford as their 2020 Homecoming Queen.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the usual Homecoming activities were toned down and, in some cases, eliminated.

However, it was not that long ago when the Homecoming, the football season and Fall sports in general were in danger of being cancelled. Fortunately, this event was able to take place.

The Homecoming Court is as follows:

Queen Ella Ford – Ella is the daughter of Doug and Alicia Ford. Her siblings are Danica, Kira and Breccan. Ella is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, Spanish Club, Kindness Club, FCA, NHS and serves as Student Council President. In her spare time, she likes to travel and spend time with friends and family.

Senior Attendant Brooklyn Green – Brooklyn is the daughter of Rich and Kim Green. Her siblings are Blake, Brailee, Bowen and Nomi. Brooklyn is involved in volleyball, basketball, AAU basketball, Spanish Club, student government, Book Club, NHS and is an animal rescue volunteer. In her free time, she likes to lift weights and travel. She has hosted 13 foreign exchange students and enjoys visiting them.

Senior Attendant Dakota Swicegood – Dakota is the daughter of Chad and Meechelle Swicegood. Her siblings are Dylan and Dawson. Dakota is involved in Varsity Cheerleading, Kindness Club and the NHS. She has been dancing for 16 years and has been on the competition team for eight years at Stars Unlimited in Wauseon. She enjoys shopping, bike rides and hanging out with friends and family.

Junior Attendant Faith Smith – Faith is the daughter of Tedd and Peggy Smith. Here siblings are Amy, Dylan, Ashley and Heather. Faith works at Taco bell and is involved in basketball, track and Spanish Club and serves as the Class Treasurer. In her spare time, she likes to shop, watch Netflix and hang out with her friends and boyfriend.

Junior Attendant Abby Ford – Abby is the daughter of Mike and Jessica. Her siblings are Lizzy and Sophie. Abby is involved in Spanish Club, Kindness Club, Varsity volleyball and softball and serves as a Class Officer. She enjoys going to the lake and spending time with family and friends.

Sophomore Attendant Layla Stickly – Layla is the daughter of Dustin and Jenny Stickly. Her siblings are Chase and Harper. Layla is involved in Golf, Varsity Cheer, Spanish Club and is serving as Class Vice-President. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, sewing masks, painting and hanging out with her friends.

Freshman Attendant Danica Ford – Danica is the daughter of Doug and Alicia Ford. Her siblings are Ella, Kira and Breccan. Danica is involved in Spanish Club, volleyball, basketball, and track as well as serving as Class President. She enjoys traveling, baking and spending time with family and friends.

