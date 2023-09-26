2023 EDGERTON HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING: Bulldogs Enjoy Homecoming Festivities

By: Anna Wozniak

Edgerton High had a weekend to remember with their Homecoming Ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. before their September 22nd homecoming game.

Freshmen Katilyn Burke and Jonah Johnson were followed by sophomores Ava Giesige and Bryce Schroeder, and then juniors Alice Matoušková and Noah Grandey.

Then walking down the field were Senior Katie Frame and Owen Roth, Lola Giesige and Kaden Kennerk, Kennedy Stuut and Dakota Burke, and Kaytlann Timbrook and Carter Herman, lastly followed by last year’s Homecoming King and Queen.

The moment that the Homecoming Court had been waiting for finally arrived, as the crown was handed over to the 2023 Edgerton High School Homecoming Queen: Lola Giesige, who was joined in ruling over the festivities by Homecoming King Owen Roth.

Saturday then saw many Edgerton students washing, waxing, and preparing for the big night -the night of the Homecoming dance.

The semi-formal dress code didn’t stop the ladies from bringing out the dazzle, and the dance floor was filled with some wonderful kids feeling their best while making memories that will last a life-time.