2023 OHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings

DIVISION II
LIMA-UNHO DISTRICT
SECTIONAL FINAL
Friday, May 12
Celina or Lima Shawnee at (1) Bryan (16-1), 5 p.m.
Winner advances to districts at UNOH, May 18 and 20.
GENOA DISTRICT
SECTIONAL FINAL
Friday, May 12
(5) Wauseon (5-11) at (4) Maumee (6-8), 5 p.m.
Winner advances to districts at Genoa Middle School, May 17 and 20.
DIVISION III
SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT
SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, May 9
(10) Evergreen (6-9) at (8) Northwood (12-5), 5 p.m.
(11) Delta (0-16) at (7) Archbold (9-8), 5 p.m.
SECTIONAL FINALS
Friday, May 12
Evergreen-Northwood winner at (1) Oak Harbor (18-3), 5 p.m.
(9) Swanton (9-7) at (3) Tinora (13-4), 5 p.m.
Archbold-Delta winner at (2) Eastwood (16-3), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Springfield, May 17 and 20.
DIVISION IV
BRYAN DISTRICT
SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Monday, May 8
(10) Edon (1-13) at (8) North Central (7-7), 5 p.m.
(9) Stryker (5-8) at (7) Pettisville (6-7), 5 p.m.
(11) Fayette (0-8) at (5) Hilltop (12-7), 5 p.m.
SECTIONAL FINALS
Thursday, May 11
North Central-Edon winner at (1) Edgerton (11-6), 5 p.m.
(6) Antwerp (8-9) at (3) Montpelier (11-5), 5 p.m.
Pettisville-Stryker winner at (2) Ayersville (11-5), 5 p.m.
Hilltop-Fayette winner at (4) Hicksville (9-11), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Recreation Park, Bryan, May 15 and 19.