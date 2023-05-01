2023 OHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings

DIVISION II

LIMA-UNHO DISTRICT

SECTIONAL FINAL

Friday, May 12

Celina or Lima Shawnee at (1) Bryan (16-1), 5 p.m.

Winner advances to districts at UNOH, May 18 and 20.

GENOA DISTRICT

SECTIONAL FINAL

Friday, May 12

(5) Wauseon (5-11) at (4) Maumee (6-8), 5 p.m.

Winner advances to districts at Genoa Middle School, May 17 and 20.

DIVISION III

SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, May 9

(10) Evergreen (6-9) at (8) Northwood (12-5), 5 p.m.

(11) Delta (0-16) at (7) Archbold (9-8), 5 p.m.

SECTIONAL FINALS

Friday, May 12

Evergreen-Northwood winner at (1) Oak Harbor (18-3), 5 p.m.

(9) Swanton (9-7) at (3) Tinora (13-4), 5 p.m.

Archbold-Delta winner at (2) Eastwood (16-3), 5 p.m.

Sectional winners advance to districts at Springfield, May 17 and 20.

DIVISION IV

BRYAN DISTRICT

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Monday, May 8

(10) Edon (1-13) at (8) North Central (7-7), 5 p.m.

(9) Stryker (5-8) at (7) Pettisville (6-7), 5 p.m.

(11) Fayette (0-8) at (5) Hilltop (12-7), 5 p.m.

SECTIONAL FINALS

Thursday, May 11

North Central-Edon winner at (1) Edgerton (11-6), 5 p.m.

(6) Antwerp (8-9) at (3) Montpelier (11-5), 5 p.m.

Pettisville-Stryker winner at (2) Ayersville (11-5), 5 p.m.

Hilltop-Fayette winner at (4) Hicksville (9-11), 5 p.m.

Sectional winners advance to districts at Recreation Park, Bryan, May 15 and 19.