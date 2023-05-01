Patricia Radabaugh (1936-2023)

Patricia L. Radabaugh, 86, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio.She was born on July 7, 1936 in Montpelier to Henry A. and Lucy (Gee) Majean.

Pat graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954. On June 20, 1964 she married Leon M. Radabaugh at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Blakeslee, and he preceded her in death in January 1999.

Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society in Montpelier and the Montpelier Moose.

She loved raising her children and being a homemaker for all of her life.After her children went to school, she babysat part time.

Pat enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and traveling to see them in their sporting events. She liked watching sports on television, especially March Madness. Pat enjoyed traveling around the United States with her family.

She is survived by her children Keith (Lillian) Radabaugh of Archbold, Kevin (Renee) Radabaugh of Akron, and Christine (Tony) Tressler of Montpelier; five grandchildren Kelsey Radabaugh, Adam Radabaugh, Tommy Radabaugh, Emerson Radabaugh and Ian Radabaugh; and brother Mike Majean of Green Valley, AZ.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Leon, parents, and sisters Rose Butcher and Nancy Adams.

Visitation hours for Pat will be on Sunday, April 30rd from 12-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, with a Rosary Service to take place at 3pm.Funeral services will be on Monday at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Todd Dominique to officiate.Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions can be given to the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society or the Montpelier Senior Center.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.