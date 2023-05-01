Westyn Michael Hadley, 4 months, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born on December 13, 2022 in Angola, Indiana to Randy and Lindsey A. (Newell) Hadley.

Westyn is survived by his loving parents; sisters Karsyn C. and Ashlyn M. Hadley; maternal grandparents Mike & Shannon Newell and Gerri & Troy Masters; paternal grandfathers Raymond Hadley and Wade Lillard; maternal grandparents Bob & Glenda Johnson and Jerry & Beth Emens; and paternal great grandmother Suellen Newell; and aunts and uncles Jake & Kristen Newell, Chloe & Cora Masters and Raydean Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Christina Lillard and maternal grandfather David Newell.

Westyn will be laid to rest at a private committal at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.