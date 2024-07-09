2024 Delta Chicken Festival: A Celebration Of Community & Tradition

The Delta community is gearing up for the annual Delta Chicken Festival, a tradition that has been proudly supported for 20 years. The festival, known for its food, fun, and fireworks, is set to take place from July 11 to July 13, 2024.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, July 11, at Delta Park. The evening will start with the opening of the beer tent at 6 PM, followed by the Delta High School All Class Reunion. Live entertainment will be provided by Skittle Bots from 7 PM to 11 PM.

On Friday, July 12, the Midway will open from 5 PM to 11 PM, featuring Chicketti Family Amusements, food and concession stands, and Big 6. The chicken carry out and chicken dinner on the Midway will start at 5 PM and continue until sold out. Other activities include the Nate Parsons 3v3 Basketball Tournament at 5:45 PM, a Midway March & Performance by the DHS Marching Band from 7 PM to 7:30 PM, and Bingo from 5:30 PM to 9 PM. The day will conclude with a fireworks display at 10:30 PM, sponsored by F.O.E. 2597 & Auxiliary.

The final day of the festival, Saturday, July 13, will start with the registration for the Chicken Run at 7:30 AM, followed by the 5K Delta Chicken Run at 8 AM, sponsored by Dave’s Running Shop. The Dreamers Car Club Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show will take place from 9 AM to 2 PM. The highlight of the day will be the parade at 11 AM, themed “RED, WHITE & BOOM at the Delta Chicken Festival”. After the parade, the Midway will open again with chicken dinners, carry out, and speed line. Other activities include a Cornhole Tournament at the beer tent, a 3v3 Soccer Tournament at the Delta Football Stadium, an Alumni Baseball Game at 5 PM, and Bingo at 3 PM.

The Delta Chicken Festival is a testament to the strong community spirit in Delta, offering a variety of activities for all ages. Don’t miss out on this annual celebration of community and tradition!