“Dining On The Orient Express” – Progressive Dinner & Movie Coming To Museum Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE – The Museum of Fulton County is excited to be hosting an interactive dining experience on Saturday, April 26 at the museum across from the fairgrounds.

The gala fundraiser, “Dining on the Orient Express,” will feature a thrilling movie and progressive dinner served on this historic 1930s era “train ride”.

One of the most glamorous trains in history, the Orient Express is synonymous with luxury, speed and intrigue.

Today the train is perhaps most famous as the setting for Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.”

During this culinary venture at the museum, registered guests will dine in real time while watching the famous motion picture based on Agatha Christie’s novel.

Guests are invited to dress in 1934 attire as they enjoy appetizers in the Tokatlian Hotel, Istanbul (Constantinople), turkey, salad and a main course on the Orient Express, and dessert at the Hotel Esplanade, Zagreb, Croatia (Serbia) where the train was held up because of the murder.

“Our ‘We the People of Fulton County’ exhibit features the history of our immigrant ancestors between 1850 and 1950.

The golden age of the Orient Express, a legendary luxury train, was in the 1930s, with multiple lines through eight countries featured in the museum’s exhibit: England, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“We look forward to offering our guests a taste of history at this progressive dinner and movie at the museum and hope guests will dress in period clothing to be part of the story as we travel from Turkey to Croatia!”.

There are still lunch and dinner seatings available for this special gala event at the museum. Guests can register to attend “Dining on Orient Express” at noon or 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited. Will call tickets are only $50 ($45 for members), and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. To make reservations online visit https://www.museumoffultoncounty.org/2025-event-details

Other upcoming events at the museum include weekly art classes, a Mother’s Day Tea and National Train Day event on Saturday, May 10, and a genealogy workshop on May 12. Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.