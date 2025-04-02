Roth ID Tag Event Provides Free Car Seat Services For Local Families

PRESS RELEASE – On Saturday, March 29, 2025, the Wauseon Exempted Village School District, in collaboration with multiple local agencies, hosted a Roth ID Tag Event at the Wauseon Fire Department.

The event aimed to provide critical car seat safety services to preschool families from Wauseon and Pettisville Schools, ensuring the safety of young children in the community.

The event was made possible through the generous $6,000 donation from the Wauseon American Legion Post 265. Thanks to their support, families were able to participate at no cost. A total of 21 volunteers from various agencies came together to make the initiative a success.

Participating organizations included:

•Roth ID Tag

•American Legion Post 265

•Fulton County Health Department

•Fulton County Health Center OB Department

•Wauseon Fire Department

•Wauseon Police Department

•Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

•ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

•Delta Police Department

•Pettisville Schools

•Wauseon Schools

The event provided a range of services, including the installation of Roth ID Tags on preschool family car seats, certified car seat inspections, recall checks, and parental training on proper car seat installation and usage.

The efforts of the volunteers proved highly impactful. Fourteen Roth ID Tags were successfully installed, and one car seat with a manufacturer recall was identified and replaced.

This proactive approach ensured the safety and security of local preschoolers while educating parents on the importance of proper car seat use.

“The safety of our children is a top priority, and this event was a great example of community collaboration to achieve that goal,” said a representative of the Wauseon Exempted Village School District.

This event highlights the importance of community partnerships and the dedication of local organizations to the well-being of families in the area.

For more information on the Roth ID Tag program, visit the Wauseon Exempted Village School District’s website or contact the school district office.