Northwest Ohio Residents To Join Nationwide “Hands Off!” Protest Against Trump & Musk

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, April 5, at noon, local residents will gather at the intersection of Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue in Wauseon, Ohio, to participate in the largest single day of action since Donald Trump began his second term as President.

This event, part of the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest, will unite over 250,000 individuals at more than 1,000 events across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Participants at the Wauseon protest will stand in solidarity with communities nationwide, calling on Trump and Elon Musk to “take their hands off” programs and services vital to middle-class and working families.

Protesters will demand the protection of healthcare, Social Security, civil rights, freedom, national parks, and education, all of which they claim are under threat from recent policies and actions.

“Everyday Ohioans are sending a clear message: our communities will not stand by while essential services are dismantled,” said event organizer Sarah Maxwell. “This protest underscores the real-life consequences of these policies and shows how our communities are fighting back.”

The protest comes in response to recent actions by Trump and congressional Republicans, which organizers say aim to gut workers’ rights, dismantle healthcare, and impose rising costs on Americans.

This has sparked a surge of interest in hosting and attending events, with communities in Northwest Ohio mobilizing to ensure their voices are heard.

The “Hands Off!” protest is part of a broader national movement, with a full list of partner organizations and events available at Handsoff2025.com.

Event Details:

What: “Hands Off!” Nationwide Protest – Wauseon, Ohio

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM

Where: Intersection of Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio