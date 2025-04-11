27-Year-Old Deshler Man Dies In Wood County Crash

An accident on Thursday claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Deshler, Ohio. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 25 and U.S. Route 6 in Wood County.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Aldin Isaiah Zane Wright was driving eastbound on Route 6 when he attempted to turn onto State Route 25.

Wright failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2022 Kenworth T680 truck. Emergency responders pronounced Wright dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation by authorities.