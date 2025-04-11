Secretary LaRose Calls For Urgency In Election Integrity Efforts

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released the following statement on the passage of the SAVE Act from the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Ohio has become the national leader in election integrity, and we need a stronger partnership with the federal government to continue that work.”

“I’m hopeful the SAVE Act will create a sense of urgency in lawfully providing states with the federal records we need to maintain accurate voter rolls, particularly when it comes to checking citizenship status.”

“We have a lot of work to do, and I remain concerned about the lack of a clear plan to get us the citizenship records we need to do our jobs. I’m grateful to Congressional leaders for making this a priority through the SAVE Act.”