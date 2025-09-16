4-H Camp Palmer Hosting Celebrate Camp Open House

PRESS RELEASE – 4-H Camp Palmer invites families, alumni, and community members to join in a special Celebrate Camp Open House on Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Located in Fulton County, 4-H Camp Palmer has been a home for outdoor adventure, youth development, and community connections for decades. This October, the camp opens its doors for an afternoon filled with fun, fellowship, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Visitors will enjoy: Thrilling rides on the zip line; A scenic hayride through the woods; Scaling the climbing wall; Practicing skills at archery; Exploring the water while canoeing; Learning at the nature center; Engaging displays from Fulton Soil and Water, with presentations at 1, 2, and 3 pm; And much more!

“This is a great opportunity for families to explore camp, try new activities, and see firsthand why 4-H Camp Palmer is such a valuable resource for our region,” said Haley Buckmaster, 4-H Camp Palmer Executive Director. “We are excited to welcome the community and celebrate the spirit of camp together.”

Celebrate Camp is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring children, friends, and neighbors to experience the magic of 4-H Camp Palmer in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. A free will offering lunch will be served from noon-2pm.

About 4-H Camp Palmer

Operated by 11 counties in northwest Ohio, 4-H Camp Palmer provides outdoor education, leadership opportunities, and recreation for thousands of youths and adults each year.

The camp is committed to building skills, confidence, and friendships that last a lifetime. For more information, visit camppalmer.org.