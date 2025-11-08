4-H Camp Palmer Hosts Third Annual Fall 4K Run/Walk

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RACE TIME ... Over 30 participants lined up for the 4K throughout the camp’s grounds.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Runners and walkers alike laced up their shoes and embraced the crisp autumn air during the 3rd Annual 4k at 4-H Camp Palmer, held Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Hosted by the Friends of Camp Palmer in collaboration with seve...