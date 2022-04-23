45th Annual Quilt Show Opens 2022 Season At Sauder Village

Facebook

Archbold, OH – The 45th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will once again be a spectacular celebration of creativity and fine craftsmanship with nearly 400 quilts on display from May 4-7 in Founders Hall.

Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, this four day event will also feature special exhibits, creative demonstrations, live piano music, unique shopping, and opportunities to learn about quilting in the Historic Village.

Hundreds of quilters will share their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, appliqué, and mixed media to art & innovative, baby, miniatures, and youth.

Special exhibits at this year’s show include “Garden State of Mind – Hoffman Challenge,” “Winter Traditions Quilt Challenge,” and “Hand Quilting Legacy,” a heartwarming exhibit that celebrates the traditional art of sewing quilt layers together by hand with simple straight lines or intricate designs.

“For 45 years the Sauder Village Quilt Show has celebrated the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the creativity of quilters from throughout the region,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“In addition to the main quilt exhibit, guests can also enjoy a variety of special exhibits, creative demonstrations, quilt-themed activities in the Historic Village, and shopping at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop!”

Special guest artist Lisa Bongean a Moda fabric designer and owner of Primitive Gatherings, will be offering quilting workshops during Quilt Show week for registered students.

The Sauder Village Schoolhouse event on Friday, May 6 will also provide a day of education, inspiration, and fun. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or novice, there’s still time to register for the Schoolhouse event featuring guest speakers Lisa Bongean and Mary Zesiger.

Throughout the Quilt Show there will be a variety of quilting demonstrations in Founder’s Hall. Guests will have an opportunity to learn about foundation piecing, trendy totes, reusable shopping bags, and also watch hand quilting.

Certified Quilt Appraiser Donna L Kooistra will also be at the show to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. Pre-registration is preferred for quilt appraisal.

The rich tradition of quilting will also be shared throughout the Historic Village. The “Our Quilt Story” programs will explore how quilting is tied to social studies, science, math, and language arts.

Discover techniques for assembling quilts, learn how quilters are mathematicians, and explore the natural dyeing process and quilt patterns in nature.

Guests will be encouraged to explore the Historic Village to visit the community shops, farms, and gardens. Watch the many craftsmen at work including the glassblower, potter, cooper, weaver, spinner, blacksmith and many others!

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop as guests explore the theater, candy shop, bank, barbershop, hardware store, fire station and soda fountain, and more!

Make plans to attend one of the most respected and popular quilting events in the Midwest! Take time now to register for classes, make group reservations for a quilt guild or church group tour, or invite a few friends to enjoy a fun day trip to Sauder Village.

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Wednesday, May 4 through Saturday, 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A special “Exhibit Only” admission pass is available in Founder’s Hall for $15.00.

The admission price for the Quilt Show and Historic Village is only $22.00 for adults and $16.00 for students ages 6-16.

For more information about the 45th Annual Quilt Show, special workshops, or other special events planned for the 2022 season at Sauder Village call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org or follow Sauder Village on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.