Ohio Joins American Governors’ Border Strike Force

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he and governors from 25 other states have joined together to form the new American Governors’ Border Strike Force to target dangerous transnational criminal organizations that are flooding local communities with drugs.

“Our states are partnering together to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow in our states,” said Governor DeWine.

In addition to Ohio, the following states are also participating in the American Governors’ Border Strike Force: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

By partnering across state lines, the American Governors’ Border Strike Force will serve as a force multiplier to target cartels and criminal networks financially and operationally.

The collaboration will improve public safety, protect victims from horrific crimes, reduce the amount of drugs in local communities, and help alleviate the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border.

An overview of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force and the signed memorandum of understanding between the governors of the participating states is available at governor.ohio.gov.