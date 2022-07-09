ACME Baseball District Tournament Roundup For July 8th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 9, 2022

Kalida 7 Archbold 1

ARCHBOLD -Kalida stayed alive in the ACME District 2 district tournament by jumping on the Bluestreaks 5-0 after two innings on their way to a 7-1 win.

Archbold, who finishes the summer at 4-11, had six hits in the game, all singles.

ARCHBOLD  000 100 0 – 1 6 2

KALIDA        230 101 x – 7 5 0

Records: Archbold 4-11

WINNING PITCHER: Buss (7 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Towns (4.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHERS: Burrowes

LEADING HITTERS: (Kalida) J. Smith-double, 3 RBIs; Horstman-2 singles, 2 runs; B. Smith-4 runs- (Archbold)-6 singles

Fairview 4 Edgerton 3

DEFIANCE – Fairview erased an early 1-0 deficit with a three-run second inning and then held off an Edgerton rally to grab a 4-3 win in ACME District 1 district tournament elimination game.

Nate Swank and Kadyn Picillo each registered two hits for the Bulldogs.

EDGERTON  010 200 0 -3 7 4

FAIRVIEW  031 000 x – 4 6 3

Records: Edgerton 12-8, Fairview 13-7

WINNING PITCHER: J. Shininger (4 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: A. Shininger

LOSING PITCHER: Everetts (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Edgerton) Swank-double, single; Everetts-triple; Picillo-2 singles; (Fairview) Mack-2 singles, 2 RBIs

Defiance 5 Bryan 0

DEFIANCE – A night after Bradyn Shaw fired a shutout, it was Aidan Kiessling’s turn as he allowed just four hits and struck out eight to help Defiance move within a win of a berth in the state tournament.

Dylan Dominique tossed a complete game for Bryan in the loss and Colbrin Miley was 2-3 with a double and single.

Bryan will now take on Fairview in the loser’s bracket final today at noon in Bryan with the winner advancing to the district final on Sunday to play Defiance.

DEFIANCE  022 100 0 – 5 7 1

BRYAN       000 000 0 – 0 4 2

Records: Defiance 13-4, Bryan 15-5

WINNING PITCHER: Kiessling (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: D. Dominique (7 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Defiance) Jiminez-2 singles; Frederick-2 runs; (Bryan) Miley-double, single

 

*