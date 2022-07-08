West Unity Man Sentenced For Failure To Comply & Trespassing

Facebook

A West Unity, Ohio man was sentenced on July 7, 2022 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon R. Gibson, age 24, previously pled guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Gibson failed to bring his motor vehicle to a stop after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer. He also trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Gibson to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Gibson to be held at CCNO until he can enter the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green; pay court costs; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; successfully complete treatment at A Renewed Mind and any aftercare; comply with an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew; obtain a valid driver license and proof of insurance within one year; and earn an HSE within six months.

Mr. Gibson received credit for 25 days served in jail.