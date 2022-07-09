ACME Baseball District Tournament Roundup For July 9th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 9, 2022

FIGHTING OFF ELIMINATION … Bryan’s Colbrin Miley fires a pitch in Saturday afternoon’s game versus Fairview. Miley pitched 6 1/3 inning to get the win on the mound for the Golden Bears. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Bryan 4 Fairview 2

BRYAN – Bryan took a 3-0 lead after three innings and were able to fend off a Fairview rally to get a 4-2 win and advance to the district final.

Taysen Deckrosh smacked a two-run double in the third to give Bryan the lead before an RBI double by Noah Huard in the third extended the lead to 3-0.

The Apaches scored twice in the top of the sixth to narrow the Bryan advantage, but the Bears would get an insurance run in their half of the inning on an RBI single from Lazarus Lane.

Jase Kepler also had a two-hit game for Bryan as Colbrin Miley earned the win on the mound.

FAIRVIEW  000 002 0 – 2 9 0

BRYAN        002 011 x – 4 7 0

Records: Fairview 13-8, Bryan 16-5

WINNING PITCHER: Miley (6.1 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) OTHER: Uran

LOSING PITCHER: Lashaway (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Fairview) Lashaway-double; E. Shininger-2 singles, RBI; Breaven Williams-2 singles; (Bryan) Kepler-2 singles; Huard-double, single, RBI; Deckrosh-double, 2 RBIs

 

