ACME BASEBALL: Pettisville Capitalizes On Hilltop’s Errors For 8-3 Victory

STOLEN BASE … Pettisville’s Sam Hastings swipes second before eventually scoring in the second inning of an 8-3 win over Hilltop.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SUMMER BASEBALL … Cadet outfielder Zane Burdine settles under a fly ball during last week’s ACME game at Pettisville.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

PETTISVILLE (June 12, 2025) - Didn’t someone say, “bas...