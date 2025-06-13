Liam Lammon (2023 – 2025)

(Loved Trains, Bluey And Papa’s Big Red Truck)

Liam Cash Lammon, age 2, entered into the Lord’s care on June 11, 2025. Liam was a very loved and cherished little boy.

Liam was born on June 21, 2023, in Toledo, to Larry and Casey (Custard) Lammon, III.

Liam loved trains, Bluey, and Papa’s Big Red Truck. Liam brought more light into the world in two short years than most do in a lifetime.

With twinkling eyes, a mischievous giggle, and a heart full of wonder, he had a way of turning ordinary moments into little adventures. Whether riding the four-wheeler, helping Dad around the house, or playing with his dogs, Titus and Axel, Liam’s joy was contagious.

He was endlessly curious, deeply loved, and a reminder to all of us that life’s greatest beauty is often found in the smallest moments.

Surviving Liam is parents, Larry and Casey; siblings, Taylor (Grant), Ethan, Garrett, and Ella; paternal grandparents, Larry and Ven Lammon, II; maternal grandmother, Cindy (Eric) Erickson; maternal grandfather, David (Mary) Custard; great-grandmother, Linda Lammon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandfather, Larry Lammon, Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Tom and Iona Willison; and baby brother, Landon.

Visitation for Liam will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Hope Christian Fellowship Church (15490 US 20A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567) from 11am to 3pm. A funeral service will follow the visitation, at 3pm, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lammon family.